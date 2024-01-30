Reviewing Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and Getty Images (NYSE:GETY)

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Getty Images and Accolade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 4 4 0 2.50 Accolade 0 5 11 0 2.69

Getty Images presently has a consensus target price of $6.18, suggesting a potential upside of 36.00%. Accolade has a consensus target price of $15.53, suggesting a potential upside of 21.83%. Given Getty Images’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Getty Images is more favorable than Accolade.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

43.2% of Getty Images shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Getty Images shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Accolade shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Getty Images and Accolade’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $926.24 million 1.98 -$77.55 million ($0.11) -41.32 Accolade $363.14 million 2.72 -$459.65 million ($1.65) -7.73

Getty Images has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade. Getty Images is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accolade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Getty Images has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accolade has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Images and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images -4.63% -0.54% -0.13% Accolade -31.59% -27.27% -14.36%

Summary

Getty Images beats Accolade on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books. The company was formerly known as Getty Images, Inc. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Accolade

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians. It also provides medical opinion and decision support services; and technology and administrative services to the medical practice PCs providing virtual primary care services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.