Ribbon Finance (RBN) Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $163.90 million and $3.04 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

