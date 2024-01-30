RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.36.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 122.53% and a negative net margin of 51.01%.
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
