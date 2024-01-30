RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.36.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 122.53% and a negative net margin of 51.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

About RiceBran Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

