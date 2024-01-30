Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

Shares of RCH stock opened at C$43.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.05. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of C$35.98 and a one year high of C$48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$453.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$443.00 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.0096819 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCH. CIBC decreased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Transactions at Richelieu Hardware

In related news, Director Richard Lord sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.51, for a total value of C$871,619.70. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,600 shares of company stock worth $2,808,406. Company insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

Featured Articles

