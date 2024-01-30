Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $32,881.51 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00017383 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016262 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,510.88 or 1.00012833 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010959 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.13 or 0.00197986 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC.

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

