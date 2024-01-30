Robert W. Baird Trims Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Target Price to $42.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Mobileye Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.10.

MBLY opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -693.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 79.81 and a beta of -0.31. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 85.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,132,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,809,000 after buying an additional 7,421,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $82,304,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 37.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,386,000 after buying an additional 2,319,071 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after buying an additional 2,243,797 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

