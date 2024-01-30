Roper Technologies (ROP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ROP opened at $555.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $556.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.07.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

