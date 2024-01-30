Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $7.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.61. The company had a trading volume of 81,754,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,961,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The firm has a market cap of $272.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,435.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

