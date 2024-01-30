Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $272.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $282.00 to $272.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.67.

UNP opened at $245.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

