Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $118.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.31.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $108.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.82. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $134.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.