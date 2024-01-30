RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.71.

NYSE:RTX opened at $90.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. RTX has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

