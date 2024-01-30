RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RTX. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

NYSE:RTX opened at $90.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average is $82.17. RTX has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

