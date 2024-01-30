Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Increased by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,045 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $40,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total transaction of $4,211,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,671,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,726,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total value of $4,211,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,671,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,726,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,400,805 shares of company stock valued at $363,246,745. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,031,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,773. The company has a market capitalization of $278.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.86. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.65 and a 52 week high of $289.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.