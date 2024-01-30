Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAP. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.81.

Get Saputo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAP

Saputo Price Performance

SAP stock traded down C$0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.02. 179,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,018. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$25.75 and a 52 week high of C$37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. Saputo had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.48 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.9797061 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Atherton bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.64 per share, with a total value of C$66,336.00. Company insiders own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.