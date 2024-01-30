Savant Capital LLC Acquires 1,086 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

