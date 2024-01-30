Savant Capital LLC Buys 416 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total value of $4,211,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,671,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,726,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.11, for a total value of $2,841,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,323,891.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total value of $4,211,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,671,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,726,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,400,805 shares of company stock worth $363,246,745 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $287.93 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $288.15. The company has a market cap of $278.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

