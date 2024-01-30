Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average of $144.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $181.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

