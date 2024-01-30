Savant Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 108.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $144.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

