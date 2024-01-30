Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $539.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $528.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.11. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $347.97 and a one year high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

