Savant Capital LLC Purchases 199 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $11,164,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $383.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $370.37 and a 200-day moving average of $352.98. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $314.97 and a 12-month high of $383.41.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.