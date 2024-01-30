Savant Capital LLC Purchases 811 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,774 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

