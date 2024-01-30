Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 199,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,883,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 269,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,002,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.86.

PPG stock opened at $142.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.59 and its 200 day moving average is $138.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

