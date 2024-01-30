Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 240.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,027 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $130,228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 84.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,576 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Shares of MO opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

