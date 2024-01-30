Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,492 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,633,000.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $223.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $173.49 and a 1-year high of $223.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.11 and a 200 day moving average of $204.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.9112 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

