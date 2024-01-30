Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,610 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after buying an additional 2,482,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,959,170,000 after acquiring an additional 751,034 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,776,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,683,961,000 after purchasing an additional 217,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average is $87.47. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

