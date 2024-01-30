Savant Capital LLC Sells 176 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $486.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $494.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $467.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.38.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

