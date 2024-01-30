Savant Capital LLC Sells 283 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average of $96.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

