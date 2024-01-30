Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,198 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $38,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG remained flat at $87.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 220,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,706. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day moving average is $77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.