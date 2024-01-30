Scotiabank Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price to C$24.25

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AP.UN. Laurentian increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.86.

Shares of AP.UN traded down C$0.28 on Tuesday, hitting C$20.25. 268,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,008. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 1.16. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$15.01 and a one year high of C$30.95.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

