SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. SeaChange International has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SeaChange International by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

