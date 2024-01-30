Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

SBCF stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $1,212,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $1,321,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

