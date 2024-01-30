Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBCF. StockNews.com raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.30.

SBCF stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.17. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $34.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 33.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,050,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 43.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,395,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,597,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,724 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 869,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 842,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 130.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 767,922 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

