Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target Raised to $27.50 at Raymond James

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $27.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SBCF. TheStreet cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

SBCF opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at $1,212,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $1,321,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

