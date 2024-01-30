Security Financial Services INC. Acquires New Shares in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of DFSD stock opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60.
About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
