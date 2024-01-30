Security Financial Services INC. Acquires Shares of 14,509 Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $861,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,675.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 232,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 219,119 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.