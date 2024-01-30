Security Financial Services INC. Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Security Financial Services INC. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 728,827 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $70,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 106,921 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,355,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $113.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $196.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.85 and a 200 day moving average of $103.76.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

