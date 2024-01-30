Security Financial Services INC. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $46.47.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.