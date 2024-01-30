Security Financial Services INC. Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

RPG stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

