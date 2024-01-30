Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI opened at $105.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average of $102.02. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.54. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $108.18.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.92%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIGI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.