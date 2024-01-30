Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Holdings Lessened by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.08% of Service Co. International worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Service Co. International by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,413,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,272,000 after purchasing an additional 207,004 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE SCI opened at $69.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.51. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,514,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile



Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

