ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Raised by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $783.69. 361,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $706.16 and its 200-day moving average is $622.20. The company has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $789.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total transaction of $81,975.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,138 shares of company stock worth $5,996,196 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

