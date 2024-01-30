ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,462 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $174,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

NOW stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $786.13. The company had a trading volume of 809,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,924. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $706.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $789.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,996,196. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

