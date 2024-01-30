ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $789.92

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $789.92 and last traded at $784.62, with a volume of 116060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $787.24.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $706.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $54,215.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,138 shares of company stock worth $5,996,196 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

