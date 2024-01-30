SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

SN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 57.00.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SN opened at 50.54 on Tuesday. SharkNinja has a fifty-two week low of 25.84 and a fifty-two week high of 53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 49.05.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.81 by 0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $457,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at about $10,859,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at about $1,112,000.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

Featured Stories

