Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $341.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $346.00 to $341.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHW. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Argus boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.0 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $308.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.14. The company has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.84.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

