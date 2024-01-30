Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $340.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $352.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHW. Argus raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $308.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.60 and its 200-day moving average is $273.84. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,108,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 678.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

