Short Interest in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Grows By 19.0%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
ADMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.
Shares of ADMA stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96.
ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
