Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Grows By 10.1%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arqit Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arqit Quantum stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,956. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. Arqit Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 438.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

