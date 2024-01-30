Short Interest in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expands By 6.6%

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 929,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the December 31st total of 871,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. UBS Group AG increased its position in Asure Software by 632.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1,872.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asure Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 15,951.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 50.7% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Asure Software Stock Performance

ASUR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.06. 31,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,929. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.14 million, a P/E ratio of -29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

