Short Interest in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Drops By 9.0%

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,200 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 319,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42. Atlanta Braves has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $271.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.92 million.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

